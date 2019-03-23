Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OVID. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $26.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $27.00 price objective on Ovid Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.85.

OVID traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 134,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,286. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.00. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 498.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 730,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 608,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 136.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.