OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of OUTKY opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.89. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR alerts:

OUTKY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/outokumpu-oyj-adr-outky-to-issue-annual-dividend-of-0-06.html.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. The company provides stainless steel bars, coils and sheets, steel precision strips, rebars, and wire rods; and semi-finished products, such as cast billets and blooms, cast slabs, stainless steel ingots, and rolled and forged billets, as well as pipes.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.