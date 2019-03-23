Otter Tail Co. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) – Stock analysts at Williams Capital issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Otter Tail in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Williams Capital analyst C. Ellinghaus expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $221.17 million during the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.45%.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Washington CORP purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Otter Tail news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $149,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

