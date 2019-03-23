Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE OR traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.66. 422,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,184. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -23.23. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of C$9.27 and a 12 month high of C$16.08.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$115.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko gold royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.66.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

