Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) Position Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,065 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORN. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Orion Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 117,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Orion Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Orion Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Orion Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Orion Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of ORN opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.38 million, a PE ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $9.83.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

