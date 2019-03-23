Origin Sport (ORS) Market Capitalization Reaches $274,394.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $274,394.00 and $718,650.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $733.36 or 0.18223244 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00061307 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00001435 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,015,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

