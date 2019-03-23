ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OLCLY) vs. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (CWYUF) Financial Analysis

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR 12.62% 8.45% 6.79% SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst 49.11% 7.76% 4.06%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR $4.33 billion 9.34 $746.95 million $0.42 52.93 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst $609.69 million 6.77 $258.09 million N/A N/A

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst.

Summary

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR beats SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Company Profile

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; and MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants. In addition, SmartCentres is a joint-venture partner in the Premium Outlets locations in Toronto and Montreal with Simon Property Group. SmartCentres is expanding the breadth of its portfolio to include residential (single-family, condominium and rental), retirement homes, office, and self-storage, either on its large urban properties such as the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre or as an adjunct to its well-located existing shopping centres.

