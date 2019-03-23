Orbit International Corp. Plans None Dividend of $0.04 (ORBT)

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of Orbit International stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Orbit International has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

