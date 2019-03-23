Orange SA (ORAN) Holdings Trimmed by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Orange by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 22,038 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Orange by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Orange by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Orange by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Orange stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.42. Orange SA has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

