Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Oracle by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $1,991,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,805,052 shares of company stock valued at $96,768,936 in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Nomura set a $53.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.77.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

