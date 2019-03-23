Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Rating for Denbury Resources (DNR)

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $3.00 target price on Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Johnson Rice lowered Denbury Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Denbury Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.
Shares of DNR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. 22,538,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,879,028. Denbury Resources has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $897.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 3.58.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNR. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
About Denbury Resources
Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
