OpGen (OPGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on OpGen in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $2.30 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on OpGen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.14.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 232.38% and a negative net margin of 453.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

