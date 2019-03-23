Opal Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Opal has a market capitalization of $120,134.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opal has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Opal coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opal alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021212 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00022413 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004987 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002884 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015304 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00016370 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00123954 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Opal

Opal (CRYPTO:OPAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,153,431 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam . The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com

Opal Coin Trading

Opal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.