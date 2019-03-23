One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,178 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 0.5% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,792,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,092,000 after buying an additional 68,895 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $13,080,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,672,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,268,000 after buying an additional 114,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $6,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $85.07 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $77.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.30). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Dougherty & Co cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

