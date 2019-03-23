One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (GSG)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust accounts for 1.4% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSG. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $15.94 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.81.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

