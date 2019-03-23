One Stop Systems (OSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

NASDAQ OSS opened at $2.40 on Thursday. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $37.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.00.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

