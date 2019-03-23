Ondori (RSTR) Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Ondori has a market capitalization of $860,646.00 and approximately $348.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ondori has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ondori coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, DragonEX and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ondori alerts:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007663 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Ondori Coin Profile

Ondori (RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,760,035,985 coins and its circulating supply is 37,625,931,003 coins. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ondori is rstr.io

Buying and Selling Ondori

Ondori can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ondori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ondori and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.