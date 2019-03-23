On Deck Capital (ONDK) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised On Deck Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Group began coverage on On Deck Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered On Deck Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

ONDK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 530,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 27.45 and a quick ratio of 27.45. On Deck Capital has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.41.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $109.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.95%. On Deck Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that On Deck Capital will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Noah Breslow bought 8,000 shares of On Deck Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 730,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,718.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald F. Verni bought 6,000 shares of On Deck Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,426.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 337.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Bull Market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.