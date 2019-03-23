Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) SVP Sells $350,000.00 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OLLI opened at $79.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $97.61.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. BidaskClub cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $82.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/ollies-bargain-outlet-holdings-inc-olli-svp-sells-350000-00-in-stock.html.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.