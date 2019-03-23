Old Mutual Ltd (LON:OMU) declared a dividend on Monday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:OMU traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 113.62 ($1.48). 7,685,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01. Old Mutual has a 12 month low of GBX 106.16 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 176.62 ($2.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/old-mutual-ltd-omu-plans-gbx-3-73-dividend.html.

Old Mutual Ltd provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.