OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in BT Group plc (BT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,287 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in BT Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BT Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,506 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of BT Group by 1,743.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 884,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 836,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BT Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BT Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 386,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BT Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 201,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BT Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BT shares. Bank of America cut shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

BT opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. BT Group plc has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in BT Group plc (BT)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/old-mission-capital-llc-decreases-holdings-in-bt-group-plc-bt.html.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BT Group plc (NYSE:BT).

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.