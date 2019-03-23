OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,315 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,511,000 after buying an additional 841,653 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,031.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 312,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 284,700 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,157,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $18,278,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 238,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,842,000 after buying an additional 153,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $106.75 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $80.71 and a 52-week high of $112.00.

