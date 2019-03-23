OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Logitech International SA (LOGI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LOGI stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. Logitech International SA has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $49.96.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.
Logitech International Profile
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.
