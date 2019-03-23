OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Logitech International SA (LOGI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. Logitech International SA has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 21st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $864.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Logitech International SA (LOGI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/old-mission-capital-llc-acquires-new-position-in-logitech-international-sa-logi.html.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.