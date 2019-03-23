Odyssey Market Capitalization Tops $18.42 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $18.42 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, FCoin, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00377194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025029 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.01666343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00232285 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,183,896,238 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LBank, Upbit, Kucoin, Gate.io, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Bit-Z, FCoin, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.