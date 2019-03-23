Oceaneering International to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (OII)

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Capital One Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.12 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.94 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Shares of OII stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 2.00. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $28.62.

In related news, VP David K. Lawrence bought 2,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 470,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431,957 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

