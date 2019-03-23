OceanChain Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week (OC)

OceanChain (CURRENCY:OC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One OceanChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Allcoin, Coinnest and Bit-Z. OceanChain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $29,810.00 worth of OceanChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OceanChain has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00041863 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005611 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016148 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00144717 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002679 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000306 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OceanChain Coin Profile

OC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2014. The official website for OceanChain is oceanchain.club . OceanChain’s official Twitter account is @Orangecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OceanChain

OceanChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OceanChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

