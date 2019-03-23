Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE)’s share price rose 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 723,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 588,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

OBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. TD Securities cut Obsidian Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.65 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.80.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $202.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.66.

In other Obsidian Energy news, Director John Brydson purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,396.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,553,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,657,683.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Obsidian Energy (OBE) Stock Price Up 7.5%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/obsidian-energy-obe-stock-price-up-7-5.html.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.