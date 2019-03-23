Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $881,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

