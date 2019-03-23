Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OAS. Cowen assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Oasis Petroleum from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.45 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,564,000 after buying an additional 209,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,431,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 196,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 77,300 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 211,124 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

