NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

NYMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 1,523,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,213. The company has a current ratio of 97.55, a quick ratio of 97.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.83. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $6.54.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,551,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 109,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,762,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 191,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 338,211 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 729,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 113,506 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; distressed residential assets comprising residential mortgage loans sourced from distressed markets and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS, and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.