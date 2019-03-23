Nvwm LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.1% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Watermark Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 721 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $72,914.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,408.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $124,178.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,663. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $108.23 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $161.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nvwm LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/nvwm-llc-has-1-45-million-stake-in-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.