NVIDIA (NVDA) Price Target Raised to $160.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.24.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.89. NVIDIA has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $858,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at $24,076,695.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,551 shares of company stock worth $3,459,799. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

