NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 37.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.24.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at $24,076,695.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,799 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

