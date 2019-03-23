nVent Electric PLC (NVT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,908 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of nVent Electric worth $36,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,187.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,323 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

NYSE NVT opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 14.81.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $568.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

