Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 301,789 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301,789 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $18,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura set a $37.00 price objective on MGM Growth Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $31.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $31.61.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 6.69%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

