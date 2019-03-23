Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 142,580 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,580 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $20,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 723.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 564,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,450,000 after purchasing an additional 597,054 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LPT opened at $48.11 on Friday. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 66.67% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Liberty Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, CIO Michael T. Hagan sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $1,304,499.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 194,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Lingerfelt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $103,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,063 shares of company stock worth $1,700,007 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

