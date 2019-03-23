Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,764,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Hostess Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 310,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 363,965 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWNK opened at $11.96 on Friday. Hostess Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.94 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 3.65%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

