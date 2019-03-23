Nucor Co. (NUE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on May 10th

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Nucor has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nucor to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Nucor stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.84.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In related news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $5,293,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

