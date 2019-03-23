NuCana (NCNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “
NCNA opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 4.20. NuCana has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $32.00.
About NuCana
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer.
