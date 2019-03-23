NuCana (NCNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

NCNA opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 4.20. NuCana has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NuCana by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 77,519 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,885,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NuCana by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after buying an additional 171,858 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuCana by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 17,259 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in NuCana by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 447,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 58,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer.

