Novavax (NVAX) Given New $2.13 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $2.13 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Novavax to $4.50 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 52,130 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Novavax by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,934,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,934 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Novavax by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 309,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 134,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

