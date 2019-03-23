Novartis AG (NVS) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,361,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,177,000 after acquiring an additional 229,525 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,241,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,347,000 after acquiring an additional 110,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,439,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,609,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,983,000 after acquiring an additional 184,555 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 43,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $93.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.8646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. Novartis’s payout ratio is 36.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Cowen raised Novartis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.94.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

