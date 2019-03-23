Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.62 million, a P/E ratio of -132.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,445,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,550,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 242,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

