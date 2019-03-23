Northland Power (NPI) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have a C$26.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NPI. CIBC lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$27.50 to C$27.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.03.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$24.11 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$19.91 and a 1-year high of C$26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 514.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 16.54.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$380.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$409.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 2.1600001838298 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. It generates electricity from thermal, wind, solar, hydro, and biomass power plants. As of September 24, 2018, the company owned or had a net economic interest in power producing facilities with a total capacity of approximately 2,029 megawatts.

