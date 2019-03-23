Northern Trust Corp Sells 95,529 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,294,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $42,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL opened at $35.46 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $441,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $698,600. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Northern Trust Corp Sells 95,529 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/northern-trust-corp-sells-95529-shares-of-toll-brothers-inc-tol.html.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.