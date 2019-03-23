Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Belmond Ltd (BEL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Belmond were worth $40,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Belmond by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,913,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,224,000 after purchasing an additional 230,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Belmond by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,461,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,423,000 after purchasing an additional 293,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Belmond by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,461,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,423,000 after purchasing an additional 293,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Belmond by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,733,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Belmond during the 4th quarter worth $23,944,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Belmond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belmond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of Belmond stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. Belmond Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Belmond had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Belmond Ltd will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Belmond Profile

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

