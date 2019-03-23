Northern Trust Corp Has $41.35 Million Position in Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.78% of Sonoco Products worth $41,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other news, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 6,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $387,015.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,744.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 6,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $372,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,466 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SON opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. Sonoco Products Co has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.82%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

SON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Northern Trust Corp Has $41.35 Million Position in Sonoco Products Co (SON)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/northern-trust-corp-has-41-35-million-position-in-sonoco-products-co-son.html.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.