Nordstrom (JWN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $49.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Nordstrom have declined in a year, it has outperformed the industry. Further, the company delivered solid earnings in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018, marking 10th bottom-line beat in trailing 11 quarters. Earnings also grew year over year due to lower tax expenses. Also, an encouraging guidance for fiscal 2019 drives optimism. The company has been progressing well with its customer-based strategy, thus remains on track to reach its 2020 financial targets. Its focus on store expansion, loyalty program and investments in digital growth is also noteworthy. However, the company is witnessing strained gross margin for a while now. Increased markdowns from soft sales trends in full-price stores and higher promotions hurt gross margin in the fiscal fourth quarter. Further, the company lagged sales estimates after three straight beats. Higher expenses toward store-openings, technology and supply chain are added concerns.”

JWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nordstrom from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $48.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 57.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $52,254.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,671,406 shares in the company, valued at $119,411,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $559,213.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,055 shares of company stock worth $1,394,239 in the last 90 days. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4,156.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,898,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,753 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.4% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

