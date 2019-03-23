Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,889 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,712,081 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $121,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,941 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 224,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 114,261 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,466,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,119 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $8,389,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,582,177 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $112,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,575 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. MKM Partners set a $58.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-raises-stake-in-tjx-companies-inc-tjx.html.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.