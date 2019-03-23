Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBLX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NBLX traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.69. 241,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $136.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Christensen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,482. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 57.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

