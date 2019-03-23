Nitro Hits 24 Hour Volume of $202.00 (NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Nitro has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Nitro has a market cap of $59,700.00 and $202.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nitro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including COSS and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nitro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00378609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.01668248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00232241 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Nitro Profile

Nitro launched on October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,145,734 tokens. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nitro is www.nitro.live

Nitro Token Trading

Nitro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nitro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nitro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nitro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.